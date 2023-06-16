Ukraine refutes Russia's false claims about the "destruction" of the Bayraktar fleet

The Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communications refutes false claims about the "destruction" of the Ukrainian fleet of Bayraktar drones, spread by Russian propaganda.
In an official statement published on Telegram, the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security of Ukraine claims that these claims are pure lies.
According to the Center, Russian propagandists referred to an article by the American edition of Business Insider, which was distorted. The original article actually mentions that at the beginning of the war, Bayraktar TB2 drones were recognized as the saviors of Ukraine, however, a year later it became known that several of them were shot down by Russian forces.
Later in this article, Center for Naval Research analyst and expert on unmanned and robotic military systems, Bendett, refutes allegations of the total destruction of the Ukrainian Bayraktar fleet.. He emphasizes that Ukraine continues to use these drones for reconnaissance, surveillance and reconnaissance purposes, and not for attack.
Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, also confirms the presence of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine and their use by the defense forces. However, due to the current situation, they are now receiving less attention.
The Center for Strategic Communications emphasizes that there is no confirmation or claims of the complete destruction of the "fleet" of drones, and these claims are the result of Russian fake information.
In an official statement published on Telegram, the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security of Ukraine claims that these claims are pure lies.
According to the Center, Russian propagandists referred to an article by the American edition of Business Insider, which was distorted. The original article actually mentions that at the beginning of the war, Bayraktar TB2 drones were recognized as the saviors of Ukraine, however, a year later it became known that several of them were shot down by Russian forces.
Later in this article, Center for Naval Research analyst and expert on unmanned and robotic military systems, Bendett, refutes allegations of the total destruction of the Ukrainian Bayraktar fleet.. He emphasizes that Ukraine continues to use these drones for reconnaissance, surveillance and reconnaissance purposes, and not for attack.
Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, also confirms the presence of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine and their use by the defense forces. However, due to the current situation, they are now receiving less attention.
The Center for Strategic Communications emphasizes that there is no confirmation or claims of the complete destruction of the "fleet" of drones, and these claims are the result of Russian fake information.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments