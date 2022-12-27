Ukraine officially demands exclusion of Russia from UN Security Council - MFA

16:42 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On Monday, December 26, Ukraine officially raised the issue of excluding Russia from the UN Security Council. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry issued a statement calling on the UN countries to renew the application of the UN Charter on the legitimacy of Russia's stay in the UN.

"the Russian Federation took the seat of a permanent member of the UN Security Council, bypassing the procedures defined by the UN Charter. This happened on the basis of a regular letter from the President of the RSFSR Boris Yeltsin addressed to the UN Secretary General, which was sent on December 24, 31 years ago. The current UN Charter does not contain the words "Russian Federation". They are not, in particular, in Article 23 of the Charter, which lists the permanent members of the UN Security Council," the statement said.

The legitimate procedure for the state "Russian Federation" to acquire membership in the UN and a place among the permanent members of the Security Council must necessarily provide for the steps determined by the UN Charter, the Foreign Ministry emphasizes.



In December 1991, the Russian Federation's appeal to extend the USSR's membership in the UN should be duly considered by the Security Council and the General Assembly in accordance with Article 4 of the UN Charter, the statement said. The article provides that the membership of peace-loving states in the UN is acquired precisely on the recommendation of the UN Security Council and on the decision of the General Assembly, and only in this way.. For example, the newly formed UN member states Czech Republic and Slovakia followed such a legitimate path after the UN member state called "Czechoslovakia" ceased to exist.

"Thus, the Russian Federation has never gone through a legitimate procedure for gaining membership and takes the place of the USSR in the UN Security Council illegally. From a legal and political point of view, there can be only one conclusion: Russia is a usurper of the Soviet Union's seat in the UN Security Council.

The right of the Russian Federation to be a member of the UN as a whole is also doubtful, since it does not meet the main criterion for membership in the Organization. Paragraph 1 of Article 4 clearly states that UN membership is open to all peace-loving states, Ukrainian diplomats say.



After all, Ukraine is currently suffering from a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. It was preceded by 8 years of armed aggression against the Ukrainian state.