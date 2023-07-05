Ukraine will not agree to join NATO without applying Article 5 of the Charter of the Alliance - GTC

20:27 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine will not agree to join the North Atlantic Alliance unless it is guaranteed the application of Article 5 of the NATO Charter.



This was stated by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OPU) Igor Zhovkva.

“We really say that the best guarantee of security for Ukraine is Article 5. That’s all. Therefore, we don’t need any ersatz options, any hybrid options.. We do not need any speculation regarding any possible status," he said.. Zhelkva.

He noted that President Volodymyr Zelensky takes a clear position that Ukraine does not need the option of "no non-aligned, neutral statuses."

"I think that the NATO member states got a good opportunity after Russia's aggression against Ukraine to think about this article.. And I think they are thinking about it very intensively," added the Deputy Chairman of the GRO.

What Article 5 of the Charter of the North Atlantic Alliance provides

Article 5 of the NATO Charter effectively enshrines the principle of collective security within the Alliance.



According to the relevant article, in the event that any of the member states of the Alliance becomes the victim of an armed attack, all other members, without exception, will consider this act of violence an armed attack on them all and will take all measures that they deem appropriate to help the member of the Alliance. being attacked.

"The Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against all of them: and, accordingly, they agree that in the event of such an attack, each of them, exercising their legal right to individual or collective self-defence, confirmed by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, will provide assistance to that Party or Parties attacked and will immediately take, individually or jointly with other Parties, such actions as may be deemed necessary, including the use of armed force, for the purpose of restoring and maintaining security in the North Atlantic region," the document says.