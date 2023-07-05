Ukraine will not agree to join NATO without applying Article 5 of the Charter of the Alliance - GTC

Ukraine will not agree to join the North Atlantic Alliance unless it is guaranteed the application of Article 5 of the NATO Charter.
This was stated by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OPU) Igor Zhovkva.
He noted that President Volodymyr Zelensky takes a clear position that Ukraine does not need the option of "no non-aligned, neutral statuses."
What Article 5 of the Charter of the North Atlantic Alliance provides
Article 5 of the NATO Charter effectively enshrines the principle of collective security within the Alliance.
According to the relevant article, in the event that any of the member states of the Alliance becomes the victim of an armed attack, all other members, without exception, will consider this act of violence an armed attack on them all and will take all measures that they deem appropriate to help the member of the Alliance. being attacked.
