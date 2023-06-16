Ukraine is not sitting idly by: Ignat spoke about the production of attack drones

11:06 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat, commented on the information about the construction by the Russians of a plant for the production of "shaheeds", saying that Ukraine is not sitting idly by.

“Ukraine is not sitting idly by, our capacities are also working at a high level, I mean enterprises that can now produce attack drones. Our partners will help us with these weapons, we will also increase our efforts in this direction,” the speaker noted.

He said that Ukraine is producing more powerful UAVs with a longer range and a large explosive charge.. At the same time, according to Ignat, it is necessary to strengthen the means of counteracting drones.