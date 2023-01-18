Ukraine sent a note of protest to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry

17:26 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ukrainian side sent a note of protest to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry because of a propaganda story on the state television channel of Belarus about the alleged recruitment of mercenaries by the Ukrainian embassy for the war against Russia.



This was announced by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Belarus Igor Kizim on Facebook.

“Usually I refrain from commenting on publications in the state media of Belarus regarding Ukraine, since the anti-Ukrainian stuff there is going through the roof, and there is somehow not enough time to spend time fighting “propaganda windmills”, and, frankly, it’s a pity for this time. But I can’t help but comment on the next “bottom” of Belarusian propaganda, which on January 16, 2022. on the first BT channel, the ordinary Belarusian viewer was "given" by one of the most recognizable propagandists after August 2020 - Ekaterina Tikhomirova in her "author's" program "Katyushin calculation". I will not retell all the nonsense of this "plot". I will say right away that the embassy sent a corresponding note of protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.



In his propaganda story, the author claims that the embassy is allegedly a "recruitment center" for sending "mercenaries" to Ukraine.



To "confirm" this, a certain Georgian Georgy Zarakishvili appears in the story, who allegedly tries to get to Ukraine with the help of the embassy in order to "fight" there, and tells the Belarusian special services about this, which detained him.



Kizim believes that the words of the Georgian about his desire to fight on the side of Ukraine are "the only truth in this story": "Everything else is lies, manipulation and hypocrisy."



The ambassador noted that for some reason the "author" did not dare to talk about the hundreds of children killed by the Russian invaders in Ukraine or about the recent rocket attack, when a Russian rocket hit a residential building in the Dnieper, where 44 people were killed (including 5 children), 20 people are considered missing.



Kizil calls such nonsense "another surge of anti-Ukrainian hysteria and the search for so-called" compromising "materials for provocations" against the Ukrainian embassy and its employees.



The ambassador also reminded the propagandist about the Russian mobilized, who are now undergoing training at Belarusian training grounds and sent to fight on Ukrainian territories in order to kill Ukrainians.