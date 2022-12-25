Ukraine may disrupt Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure - ISW

Attacks on military airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions, and now in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, demonstrate the vulnerability of the Russian deep rear, and could also derail the Russian campaign to shell Ukrainian infrastructure.
This is reported in the report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
According to analysts, on December 5, it is likely that Ukrainian forces launched strikes on two Russian strategic air bases.
At the same time, the attacks caused little damage, but demonstrated the ability of Ukraine to strike at Russian rears and, possibly, thus disrupt the Russian campaign of strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, according to ISW.
In addition, analysts drew attention to the fact that Russian military bloggers sharply criticized the leadership because of the attacks.
In particular, some bloggers stressed that the Russian military did not adequately protect the airbases despite knowing they were clear targets for Ukrainian strikes. At the same time, some of them also claim that Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups could strike at the Engels-2 airbase from the territory of Russia itself. According to them, if the UAVs were launched from the territory of Ukraine, Moscow is under the threat of an attack from Ukrainian territory.
