Ukraine may disrupt Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure - ISW

10:41 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine





According to analysts, on December 5, it is likely that Ukrainian forces launched strikes on two Russian strategic air bases. Attacks on military airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions, and now in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, demonstrate the vulnerability of the Russian deep rear, and could also derail the Russian campaign to shell Ukrainian infrastructure.This is reported in the report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) According to analysts, on December 5, it is likely that Ukrainian forces launched strikes on two Russian strategic air bases.

"The Russian Ministry of Defense and several bloggers reported that Ukrainian forces used UAVs to carry out attacks on the Engels-2 airbase in the Saratov region and the Diaghilevo airbase in the Ryazan region.. Both airbases house elements of the Russian fleet of strategic bombers that Russia used to strike Ukraine throughout the war.

At the same time, the attacks caused little damage, but demonstrated the ability of Ukraine to strike at Russian rears and, possibly, thus disrupt the Russian campaign of strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, according to ISW.

"The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the strikes were deliberately carried out on Russian long-range aviation. Ukrainian forces likely sought to disrupt Russian strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure and demonstrate Ukraine's ability to strike Russian strategic targets.

In addition, analysts drew attention to the fact that Russian military bloggers sharply criticized the leadership because of the attacks.

“Anger at the failure of the Russian military to prevent Ukrainian strikes on Russian strategic air bases more than 450 kilometers away from Ukrainian positions outweighed the praise for the latest series of strikes on Ukraine in the Russian blogging community.. Russian military bloggers criticized Russian officials for failing to prevent drone strikes on Engels-2 and Dyagilevo air bases on December 5," the report says.

In particular, some bloggers stressed that the Russian military did not adequately protect the airbases despite knowing they were clear targets for Ukrainian strikes. At the same time, some of them also claim that Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups could strike at the Engels-2 airbase from the territory of Russia itself. According to them, if the UAVs were launched from the territory of Ukraine, Moscow is under the threat of an attack from Ukrainian territory.