Ukraine may receive F-16 fighters from the Netherlands immediately after pilot training

15:33 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Netherlands is likely to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine after pilot training. Next year, Ukraine may receive some of the aircraft intended for sale or some of the 24 current combat aircraft.



It is reported by Bloomberg, citing two sources familiar with the situation.



The agency notes that there are now 42 F-16 fighters in service with the Netherlands, 24 of which are used by the army and cannot be sent to Ukraine until mid-2024. Ten of the remaining 18 aircraft were to be sold to Draken International, but the government canceled the aircraft sale in December without explanation, citing commercial confidentiality.



While a final decision on the deployment has yet to be made, next year Ukraine could receive some of the aircraft for sale, or some of the 24 current combat aircraft, depending on training times, the sources said.. The Netherlands keeps all of its F-16 aircraft airworthy through regular maintenance.



The Dutch government has been leading discussions with U.S. officials in recent weeks to pressure the Biden administration to greenlight the aircraft shipments, the publication said on condition of anonymity.



After months of pressure from Kyiv and allied governments, Biden announced last week that the US would support efforts to train Ukrainian pilots. The Netherlands and Denmark lead a pilot training coalition supported by Britain and Belgium.



The Dutch government is already studying and discussing with its allies possible plans for the deployment of training.