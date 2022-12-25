Ukraine may prepare counterattack on Melitopol - NYT

16:31 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporozhye region, may be the "next important stage" of the war - a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to de-occupy southern Ukraine.





Ukraine is stepping up efforts to isolate and weaken Russian forces in and around the strategic city of Melitopol ahead of a Ukrainian offensive to push Russian forces out of southern Ukraine. The New York Times writes about it.

"Kyiv is using long-range precision missile strikes and sabotage to take control of a strategically important city.. Melitopol is known as the gateway to Crimea due to its location at the crossroads of two major highways and a railway line connecting Russia with occupied Crimea and other occupied territories. in the south of Ukraine," the article says.

The publication recalled that in the suburbs of the occupied Melitopol, a bridge across the Molochnaya River was blown up, along which the Russians transported military equipment from the south. An act that both Ukrainian and Russian officials attributed to the forces of Kyiv, the NYT notes.



The newspaper also recalled that both Ukrainian and Russian officials considered recent Ukrainian strikes and attempts to hit Russian command centers, ammunition depots and supply routes in Melitopol.

"It is not clear whether these strikes were a prelude to an offensive or a distraction as Ukrainian forces prepare to attack the Russians in a different direction.. But military analysts called them significant and said they were in line with Ukraine's pattern of using precision-guided missiles to strike Russian logistical targets.

NYT notes that Melitopol is a key hub, and regaining control over it could help Ukrainian defenders regain control not only of the entire Zaporozhye region, but also the rest of neighboring Kherson region. It could even potentially open the way for pushing Russian troops back into occupied Crimea.