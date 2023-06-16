14:45 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine initiates a meeting of the UN Security Council due to the undermining of Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by Russia. The date of the meeting is not yet known, said the press secretary of Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Serhiy Kyslitsa.



According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, following the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on the morning of June 6, a list of actions of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry was agreed, which, in particular, includes convening an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council by Ukraine and bringing the issue of the Russian terrorist attack to the meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, as well as the activation of the Civil Protection Mechanism European Union.

"Yes, we received the corresponding order. We are working," Kislitsa's spokesman said.

The date of the meeting is not yet known, but Ukraine has made an urgent request.