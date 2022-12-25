Ukraine and the United States are planning measures to increase pressure on the aggressor

First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko discussed increasing pressure on Russia at a meeting with US State Department sanctions coordinator Ambassador James O'Brien.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy.
The head of the Ministry of Economy thanked the United States for its support, in particular, in matters of sanctions policy.
In turn, James O'Brien stressed that the United States is very valuable exchange of information with the Ukrainian side, which already has significant developments in this area.
During the meeting, the Ukrainian and American sides worked out topical issues of cooperation in the field of sanctions policy:
- the introduction from December 5 of a "price ceiling" on Russian oil;
- synchronization of sanctions;
- sectoral sanctions in areas and areas;
- avoidance of circumvention of sanctions.
