Ukraine and the United States are planning measures to increase pressure on the aggressor

12:44 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko discussed increasing pressure on Russia at a meeting with US State Department sanctions coordinator Ambassador James O'Brien.



This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy.



The head of the Ministry of Economy thanked the United States for its support, in particular, in matters of sanctions policy.

"At the same time, the fall of the Russian economy by the end of the year will be, according to forecasts, 4.5-4.6%. And the fall of the Ukrainian economy will already be 30%. Therefore, it is obvious that the sanctions do not work as quickly and not as efficiently as this should be. So they need to be strengthened. That is why coordination, consistency, exchange of best practices and ideas on this issue with partners, the American side is important for us. In particular, on repelling and synchronizing sanctions," the minister said.



In turn, James O'Brien stressed that the United States is very valuable exchange of information with the Ukrainian side, which already has significant developments in this area.

"We understand that the sanctions are slow. However, they allow you to stop RF faster than it would stop itself. In addition, sanctions can make sure that Russia does not repeat aggression in the future. So we hope that the exchange of information will speed up work in this direction," he said.



During the meeting, the Ukrainian and American sides worked out topical issues of cooperation in the field of sanctions policy: