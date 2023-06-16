Ukraine and North Macedonia signed a "transport visa-free"

18:15 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine and North Macedonia have agreed on a "transport visa-free regime", which aims to abolish permits for bilateral and transit transportation of Euro-3 and higher vehicles.



The decision on this was made at a meeting of the Ukrainian-Macedonian mixed commission on international road transport of passengers and goods, which took place in the capital of North Macedonia, the city of Skopje.

Information about this agreement was published by the press service of the ministry on the social network Facebook.

"We are expanding the list of countries with which we mutually simplify the conditions of transportation. One of the most important tasks of the Ministry is to create favorable conditions for the efficient operation of our carriers," said Deputy Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Serhiy Derkach.

The agreement on "transport visa-free" has already entered into force between Ukraine and the European Union, and was extended in March until June 2024. However, the Ukrainian authorities continue to actively negotiate and conduct appropriate dialogues with other countries.



In addition, Ukraine and North Macedonia reached an agreement to increase the quota of permits for transportation to third countries for the current and next year.. The procedure for using such permits in both directions, both forward and backward, was also agreed.

At the same time, permits can be applied to vehicles of any environmental category.



To take advantage of the "transport visa-free" measure, carriers must provide a manufacturer's or official institution's certificate confirming compliance with an environmental class of at least Euro-3.