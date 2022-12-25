Ukraine and the UAE intend to sign an act on a comprehensive economic partnership

On December 5, negotiations began between Ukraine and the UAE on the conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.
A joint application on this occasion was signed by the First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko and the Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the UAE, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.
It is noted that according to the results of 2021, the total volume of bilateral trade in goods and services between Ukraine and the UAE amounted to $1.147 billion, which is the highest figure reached by the country in the history of bilateral trade and economic relations.
At the same time, the volume of UAE investments in the Ukrainian economy reached almost $243.3 million last year.
In the sectoral context, the largest share of cooperation between Ukraine and the UAE is occupied by trade in agro-industrial products (more than 50%), the Ministry of Economy added.
According to Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Ukraine has become the first European state with which the UAE intends to conclude a CEPA.
In addition to trade in agro-industrial products, the largest share of economic cooperation between Ukraine and the UAE is occupied by metallurgy (about 30%), the Ministry of Economy adds.
Negotiations between Ukraine and the UAE on the conclusion of CEPA have already begun.
From the Ukrainian side, the negotiating group is headed by the Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka.
