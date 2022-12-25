Ukraine and the UAE intend to sign an act on a comprehensive economic partnership

15:00 05 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On December 5, negotiations began between Ukraine and the UAE on the conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).



This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.



A joint application on this occasion was signed by the First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko and the Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the UAE, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

"The intention to start negotiations on the conclusion of the CEPA confirms the commitment of the two countries to strengthening bilateral economic ties and developing strong trade and investment flows between Ukraine and the UAE. Efforts in this direction were launched in February last year after the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the UAE," the ministry explained.

It is noted that according to the results of 2021, the total volume of bilateral trade in goods and services between Ukraine and the UAE amounted to $1.147 billion, which is the highest figure reached by the country in the history of bilateral trade and economic relations.



At the same time, the volume of UAE investments in the Ukrainian economy reached almost $243.3 million last year.



In the sectoral context, the largest share of cooperation between Ukraine and the UAE is occupied by trade in agro-industrial products (more than 50%), the Ministry of Economy added.

"Therefore, for food security in the Middle East, the Emirates are interested in the economic recovery of our state as much as possible," the ministry said.

"The conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Ukraine and the UAE will unleash the full potential of our cooperation in trade and investment, thereby helping our business communities to develop and seize new opportunities. The UAE has earned a well-deserved reputation as an important international trade and logistics center. At the same time, Ukraine is known for its role as a global guarantor of food security and a rapidly growing IT center.. Therefore, CEPA will make our economies complementary, and we look forward to working together to promote trade, the digital economy, and also facilitate our investment cooperation," said Yulia Sviridenko.

According to Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Ukraine has become the first European state with which the UAE intends to conclude a CEPA.

"The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Ukraine opens up a number of new opportunities for our exporters, investors and producers, and provides access to new markets in Asia, Africa and the Middle East for agricultural and industrial products from Ukraine. We strive to agree on a mutually beneficial Agreement that can not only contribute to the economic recovery of Ukraine, but also to long-term development and future prospects," he added.

In addition to trade in agro-industrial products, the largest share of economic cooperation between Ukraine and the UAE is occupied by metallurgy (about 30%), the Ministry of Economy adds.

"At the same time, cooperation in infrastructure projects, energy, the pharmaceutical industry, as well as in the field of innovation, research, development and technology is extremely promising," the report says.

Negotiations between Ukraine and the UAE on the conclusion of CEPA have already begun.



From the Ukrainian side, the negotiating group is headed by the Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka.