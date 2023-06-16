Ukraine and the Netherlands seek to involve Spain in the "Patriot coalition"

12:16 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine





This information comes from El Pais, the leading Spanish publication.



President Volodymyr Zelensky personally made a request to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during last week's European Political Community summit near Chisinau.



Zelensky also discussed the issue with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.. Spain has stationed a Patriot battery in Turkey, at the Incirlik base, since 2015.



However, Erdogan opposes the withdrawal of the Patriot from his country before the expiration of the contract, which ends at the end of this year. Ukraine and the Netherlands are pressing Spain to join the "Patriot coalition" and provide Kyiv with missile defense to protect against possible Russian attacks.This information comes from El Pais, the leading Spanish publication.President Volodymyr Zelensky personally made a request to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during last week's European Political Community summit near Chisinau.Zelensky also discussed the issue with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.. Spain has stationed a Patriot battery in Turkey, at the Incirlik base, since 2015.However, Erdogan opposes the withdrawal of the Patriot from his country before the expiration of the contract, which ends at the end of this year.

Spain has two Patriot batteries - one located at a Turkish base and the other on the east coast of the country, in the autonomous community of Valencia, and is an important component of national defense.