Ukraine and Moldova signed an agreement on the construction of a bridge across the Dniester River

15:17 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine and Moldova have signed an agreement on the construction of an important bridge across the Dniester River in the area of the settlements of Yampol - Koseuti.

The agreement was signed by the Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov and Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of Moldova Lilia Dabizha.



This bridge crossing is a practical continuation of the agreements reached last year between the Presidents of Ukraine and Moldova. It will serve as a key element of the transport corridor between Kiev and Chisinau.

In addition, the new bridge will allow Ukrainian exporters to choose the shortest route from the center of Ukraine to the countries of Central and South-Eastern Europe, bypassing Russian-occupied Transnistria.



The Yampolsky bridge will become an alternative to the existing ferry crossing at the Yampol-Koseuts border crossing and will help relieve the traffic load from the Mogilev-Podolsky-Otach international border crossing, through which a large volume of freight and passenger transport passes between Ukraine and Moldova.



The length of the bridge will be more than 1400 meters. It will have two lanes and sidewalks on both sides.. The construction will take into account barrier-free standards, including lowering the level of curbs in the area of pedestrian crossings and the use of warning tactile strips.