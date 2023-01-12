Ukraine and Italy signed a new bilateral energy partnership

Ukraine and Italy will soon launch a new bilateral energy partnership to implement modern energy-efficient and carbon-free technologies and projects. The Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko agreed on this with the Minister of Environment and Energy Security of Italy Pichetto Fratin, the press service of the Ministry of Energy reports.
Galushchenko expressed gratitude for the assistance that Rome provides to Kyiv for restoration and repair work.
In turn, Fratin expressed full support and solidarity to the people of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.
He assured that Rome would continue to provide assistance, in particular in matters of reconstruction and post-war reconstruction. Moreover, he expressed readiness to cooperate in projects on decarbonization, sustainable development and energy efficiency.
In addition, during the meeting, the ministers also discussed the initiative to sign a memorandum of cooperation to strengthen cooperation in achieving the goals of climate neutrality and the implementation of sustainable development projects.
