Ukraine and Italy signed a new bilateral energy partnership

08:44 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine and Italy will soon launch a new bilateral energy partnership to implement modern energy-efficient and carbon-free technologies and projects. The Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko agreed on this with the Minister of Environment and Energy Security of Italy Pichetto Fratin, the press service of the Ministry of Energy reports.



Galushchenko expressed gratitude for the assistance that Rome provides to Kyiv for restoration and repair work.

“I especially thank you for the latest decision of the Italian government to allocate 10 million euros to help Ukraine. This is a significant contribution to supporting our country in these difficult times, when Russia does not stop its barbaric actions and has been shelling civilian energy infrastructure for more than 3 months," Galushchenko said.

In turn, Fratin expressed full support and solidarity to the people of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.



He assured that Rome would continue to provide assistance, in particular in matters of reconstruction and post-war reconstruction. Moreover, he expressed readiness to cooperate in projects on decarbonization, sustainable development and energy efficiency.

"Ukraine and Italy are planning to launch a new bilateral energy partnership that will contribute to the implementation of modern energy-efficient and carbon-free technologies and projects in the course of the post-war reconstruction of our state," the Minerego said.



In addition, during the meeting, the ministers also discussed the initiative to sign a memorandum of cooperation to strengthen cooperation in achieving the goals of climate neutrality and the implementation of sustainable development projects.