Ukraine and Bulgaria signed a declaration on Euro-Atlantic cooperation

16:36 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov during his visit to Bulgaria on July 6. Ukraine and Bulgaria, in particular, signed a declaration on Euro-Atlantic cooperation.

"We signed a joint declaration with the Prime Minister confirming Bulgaria's support for our Euro-Atlantic integration. We agreed today to significantly intensify cooperation between defense departments and in the defense sector as a whole. Rest assured, we will definitely share all the useful security experience gained in this war with our partners so that our common strength becomes greater,” Zelensky said.

They also discussed the defense assistance that Bulgaria provides to Ukraine, the President noted.

"Specific details of the transfer of the current defense package. We look forward to continuing this cooperation, which has already helped protect many lives. We are still talking today, in particular, about the resumption of practice and the rehabilitation of Ukrainians, Ukrainian soldiers. Also about the training of military medical personnel in Bulgaria," Zelensky said.

The President also invited Bulgaria to participate in the restoration of Ukraine, in particular, in the restoration of the educational sector.



Zelensky and Denkov also discussed cooperation in the field of European Euro-Antlatistic cooperation.

“Already this year, we are counting on the start of negotiations on the future membership of Ukraine in the EU.. We signed a joint declaration with the Prime Minister confirming Bulgaria's support for our Euro-Atlantic integration. This is the 22nd such package. This is very important and it is obvious that the majority in Europe is for common security,” Zelensky said.

The parties also discussed energy cooperation.

"Energy independence and market stability are part of the security architecture of every country. Together we are able to give our countries more guarantees of stability in the energy sector and, importantly, price attractiveness for ordinary people, ordinary consumers. We must protect people from price crises," Zelensky explained.

He added that he was glad that energy is becoming one of the priorities of cooperation between Ukraine and Bulgaria.