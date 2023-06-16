Ukraine is preparing to introduce punishment for illegal border crossings during the war

11:49 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine plans to introduce a new law that would punish men who illegally left the country during the hostilities. Violators will be punished upon their return to Ukraine.



This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klymenko in an interview.



He noted that currently in Ukraine there are no appropriate penalties for those who illegally crossed the border and then returned to the country.

"We plan to introduce rules and restrictions after the end of the war, so that every citizen remembers what he did in difficult times. Including those who illegally left the country," Klymenko said..

According to him, this will be a joint initiative of the government and parliament, and he is confident that a relevant law will be adopted.



The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs also noted that international experience in this area is currently being studied and the question of how to deal with citizens who have committed single violations of the law is being considered.



He emphasized that such persons should be held accountable for their actions..