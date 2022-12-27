Ukraine is preparing sanctions against Russian security officials and representatives of the IT sector

15:41 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) will consider proposals for the application of sanctions against representatives of law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation and individual representatives of the IT sector.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.



According to the First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko, more than 1,300 representatives of the Russian law enforcement agencies were included in the sanctions list: the FSB, foreign intelligence services, the Russian National Guard, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the judiciary.

"That is, against persons directly involved in crimes in Ukraine and against Ukraine, " she said.

Also, according to the minister, it is recommended to send proposals for sanctions against more than 500 legal entities and individuals in the Russian IT sector to the National Security and Defense Council.

"These are software or hardware manufacturers, companies and individuals associated with social networks, various platforms that the Putin regime uses for propaganda, etc.," Sviridenko said.

The interdepartmental working group also considered a number of issues aimed at strengthening cooperation with Ukraine's partners and increasing the effect of sanctions pressure:

reflection by partner countries of sanctions previously adopted by Ukraine;

exclusion of receiving goods of critical import from the Russian Federation and Belarus. First of all, goods and components used for the production of weapons and military equipment.

The Ministry of Economy stressed that today the relevant authorities of Ukraine and partner countries have a complete understanding on key issues of the sanctions policy and information is being exchanged.

"The data provided by Ukraine is continued in the decisions and actions of the allies. So, for example, part 9 of the package of EU sanctions, as well as sanctions adopted by the United States, was a reflection of the sanctions imposed by Ukraine.

In addition, partners promptly verify information provided by Ukraine about, for example, Western components found in weapons used by Russia, and take appropriate measures.