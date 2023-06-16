12:48 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine is ready to provide assistance and consider an appeal for evacuation from the Belgorod region in connection with active hostilities and internal unrest.



Citizens of Russia from the Legion "Freedom of Russia", "Russian Volunteer Corps" and local residents rebelled against the criminal Putin's government and the occupation regime.



This was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, during the national telethon.



The fighting continues, and several settlements in the Belgorod region were left without control by the occupying rashist authorities.



Local residents become the target of fire attacks from artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. The fighters of the "RDK" and the Legion "Freedom of Russia" protect their compatriots from the Kremlin regime and perform the function of armed self-defense.



Andrey Yusov noted that support for the rebels is growing among the local population, and Ukraine is ready to consider an appeal for a possible evacuation of civilians from the Belgorod region. He stressed that the number of rebels fighting against the Putin regime is growing, and their activities are expanding.



The situation in the Belgorod region clearly demonstrates the inadequacy of the central government of the 'Russian Federation'.



The territory of Russia is becoming a source of chaos, anarchy and anarchy, while the Ukrainian territories concentrate what still remains combat-ready.



Such conflicts can spread and expand in different regions of the country, including the capital region.