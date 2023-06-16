Ukraine is ready for both defense and counteroffensive - Milli

13:22 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The US estimates that the Ukrainian military is well-prepared "for whatever they do - whether they choose to fight on the offensive or on the defensive," said General Mark Milley, head of the US Army's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"Across the entire territory of Ukraine occupied by Russia, there is activity, and the fighting has somewhat intensified," Milli said.

Milli stressed that the exercises and weapons provided by the allies had prepared the Ukrainian military well for any actions at the front.

"According to our assessment, the Ukrainian military is well prepared for whatever they do - they choose to fight on the offensive or on the defensive," the general said.

Milley also noted that the fight will not be easy and will last a long time.