Ukraine seized the property of the sanctioned Russian oligarch

19:00 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In Ukraine, the property of the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who is under sanctions, was arrested, the Office of the Prosecutor General reports on Monday, January 30.

"32 million hryvnias of Ukraine's largest producer of metallurgical alumina and aluminum hydroxide arrested. The funds were in the deposit account of the State Customs Service," the ministry said in a statement.

The message of the Office of the Prosecutor General does not indicate the name of the Russian oligarch, but, according to Interfax-Ukraine, it is Oleg Deripaska.



According to investigators, in 2000 the said Ukrainian enterprise was privatized by a holding owned by a Russian oligarch.

"This person is currently under US and EU sanctions.. The reason for their use was money laundering in the interests of the president of the aggressor state," the supervisory agency said in a statement.

It is also indicated that the Russian holding (obviously, we are talking about the company RUSAL. - Ed. ) is one of the world's largest aluminum producers, and the group of its constituent companies continues to meet the needs of the Russian military-industrial complex by supplying its own products for the production of military missile systems and other weapons



Earlier, at the request of prosecutors, the property of this business entity was arrested - 12 land plots, a seaport complex, apartments, administrative buildings, production workshops, 46 vehicles, 240 units of special equipment.