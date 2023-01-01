Russia's threats will not stop even after victory - Budanov

The victory of Ukraine in the war, and this is the exit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the borders as of 1991, cannot secure Ukraine from further shelling from Russia. This was announced on Saturday, December 31, by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, on the air of an information telethon.
Budanov noted that this is still not the end of all the processes of the war. In his opinion, after the victory of Ukraine, the Russian Federation can launch several missiles a month.
He also noted that after the victory there will be other issues that will need to be dealt with.
Earlier, Budanov announced how Ukraine would return the Crimea.
Recall, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said that in the spring of 2023, the Ukrainian military will liberate Luhansk, Donetsk and Sevastopol.
