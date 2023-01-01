Russia's threats will not stop even after victory - Budanov

09:42 01 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The victory of Ukraine in the war, and this is the exit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the borders as of 1991, cannot secure Ukraine from further shelling from Russia. This was announced on Saturday, December 31, by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, on the air of an information telethon.

"The practical plane is at the beginning an exit to the administrative borders of the 91st year, then everything else. When we reach the borders of 1991, we can celebrate May 9, just like after the end of World War II, we will have some other date," he said.

Budanov noted that this is still not the end of all the processes of the war. In his opinion, after the victory of Ukraine, the Russian Federation can launch several missiles a month.

"Will Russia stop its terror? They can continue to carry out border shelling and launch 2-3 missiles a month ... there are quite a lot of questions," the head of the GUR said.

He also noted that after the victory there will be other issues that will need to be dealt with.

"Next, we need to restore the country, give an answer on what to do with the people who lived in occupation for eight years, what to do with those who fought against," he added.

Earlier, Budanov announced how Ukraine would return the Crimea.

Recall, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said that in the spring of 2023, the Ukrainian military will liberate Luhansk, Donetsk and Sevastopol.