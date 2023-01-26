The threat of a massive attack of the Russian Federation: air raids throughout Ukraine

09:05 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On the morning of January 26, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine, the head of the Presidential Office announced the downing of Russian missiles.



Based on the data of the alarm map, this was also reported by the press secretary of the "South" operational command, Natalya Gumenyuk, on the air of the telethon and the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, on Telegram.



According to Natalya Gumenyuk, press secretary of OK Yug, during the air raid another mass missile attack by Russians is possible.

"A new massive missile attack can be launched right now. Now we are observing the activity of enemy strategic aviation from the direction of the Caspian Sea," Gumenyuk said.



According to Gumenyuk, there are rocket carriers in the Black Sea that are ready to launch Caliber at any moment.



She said that now it is known about three such launch vehicles, on board of which there are 20 missiles.



At 8:27 a.m., Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, said that there were "the first downings of Russian missiles."