According to Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, the threat of a catastrophe at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is now subsiding.
In an interview with The Times, he noted that certain measures, both public and non-public, taken in this area, led to this conclusion, although he did not disclose the reasons for these changes.
In an interview with The Times, he noted that certain measures, both public and non-public, taken in this area, led to this conclusion, although he did not disclose the reasons for these changes.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments