09:04 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

According to Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, the threat of a catastrophe at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is now subsiding.



In an interview with The Times, he noted that certain measures, both public and non-public, taken in this area, led to this conclusion, although he did not disclose the reasons for these changes.