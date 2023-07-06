The threat of a catastrophe at the Zaporozhye NPP is decreasing - Budanov

09:04 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

According to Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, the threat of a catastrophe at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is now subsiding.

In an interview with The Times, he noted that certain measures, both public and non-public, taken in this area, led to this conclusion, although he did not disclose the reasons for these changes.
 
“Now we can say that the danger of a man-made disaster at the Zaporozhye NPP is decreasing,” the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate emphasized.