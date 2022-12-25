Ukrainian strikes on airfields deep in Russia show Ukrainian ingenuity - The Guardian

09:29 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine





The Guardian Explosions at two Russian air bases near Ryazan and Engels are the latest example of the Ukrainian command's tactical ingenuity and ability to surprise.The Guardian writes about it.

“It looks like Ukraine has found a way to attack Russian long-haul Tu-95 and Tu-22M aircraft that are on the runways.. Since October, the Kremlin has used these strategic bombers to gradually destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving millions of people without heat and electricity as winter sets in.

Journalists suggest that Ukraine was able to develop an attack drone with a flight range of about 1000 km. At the same time, at the end of last month, a Ukrainian soldier said that these weapons had already been used against the Russian military.. If this is true, then this means that most of the European part of Russia is now within the reach of the Ukrainian military, states The Guardian. Consequently, the advantage Moscow has enjoyed so far by safely launching cruise missiles from deep within Russia is in jeopardy.



The publication reminds that on October 29, Ukraine took Russia by surprise when it launched air and sea strikes on the naval base of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol early in the morning. Then several Russian frigates were disabled, including the flagship Admiral Makarov.



Military analysts say Ukraine has developed an original and deadly maritime drone. Its components include a modified jet ski and a remote-controlled camera with direct feedback to a command and control center. Analysts suggest that drones also played a role in the successful Ukrainian attack on the Saki airbase in Crimea in August that blew up nine Russian warplanes.



At the same time, the publication notes that Kyiv does not always notify its allies in the West about plans for risky military operations, which, no doubt, include attacks deep in Russian territory. Western officials believe that the Ukrainians are deliberately not doing this, as the West may try to refuse Kyiv from holding them.



Ukraine uses its own technologies for special operations. Among them is the explosion on the Crimean bridge in October and the destruction in April of the Moskva cruiser, which, according to the Ukrainian side, was attacked by Ukrainian Neptune missiles.