Prigozhin's mercenary involvement deepens split in Putin's army - ISW

08:13 18 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Fierce fighting is now underway in the Donetsk region, near Bakhmut. At the same time, PMC Wagner is unsuccessfully trying to conduct an offensive in this direction.. On Saturday, December 17, reports the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts note that Denis Pushilin said that together with the "Wagnerites" the forces of the "DPR" were taking part in the battles in this area.

According to analysts, the leader of the militants was immediately criticized by Russian milbloggers, who said that there was no “DNR” near Bakhmut.

"The disagreement between Pushilin's statements and the speeches of Prigozhin and other well-known persons in the information space of the Russian Federation indicates that the split between the "DNR" and the "Wagnerites" continues and grows," the ISW report says.

Experts suggest that the role of "Putin's Chef" mercenaries in operations around Bakhmut is likely to continue to contribute to a split between different factions in the Russian army, as well as to discredit the Kremlin's puppets from the "DNR" and the militants they command.

