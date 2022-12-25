Participation of Belarus in the war against Ukraine will be suicidal for it - GUR

14:51 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

If Belarus tries to engage in ground operations as part of a full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, it will be suicidal for it.

This was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Andrei Yusov.



He noted that the information that Belarus is allegedly preparing an offensive against Ukraine is being spread deliberately and simultaneously pursue several goals.

"On the one hand, to sow panic among the population, among Ukrainians, including residents of border areas and regions. And disorientate the Ukrainian defense forces, disperse forces, transfer forces from other directions," Yusov said.

In addition, according to the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate, the object and goals of this special psychological information operation are Belarus itself and its citizens.

"To make it sparkle, and still draw Belarus itself into a full-scale war, which has never happened before," he said.

Yusov noted that now it is important to understand what goals the enemy sets for himself and not to succumb to such provocations.



He also stressed that one cannot say that there is no threat from the regime of Alexander Lukashenko.