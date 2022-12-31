Russians have about a week left - urgent warning from Reznikov

On Friday, December 30, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov addressed the Russians with a warning. He noted that in early January, the Russian authorities are preparing to introduce martial law and close the borders for men.
Reznikov warned the Russians that they had about a week left to avoid mobilization.
Reznikov added that after the introduction of martial law in Russia, another wave of mobilization will begin. Also, the borders for men of military age will be closed in Belarus.
Reznikov also talked about the losses that Russia has suffered since the beginning of the war and the responsibility that awaits war criminals.
Earlier, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, said that Russia was planning a new mobilization from January 5, since the Russian army lacked manpower.
Russia is demilitarizing "according to plan" - Reznikov
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments