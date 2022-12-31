Russians have about a week left - urgent warning from Reznikov

08:41 31 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On Friday, December 30, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov addressed the Russians with a warning. He noted that in early January, the Russian authorities are preparing to introduce martial law and close the borders for men.

Reznikov warned the Russians that they had about a week left to avoid mobilization.

“I want to appeal to Russian military servicemen. First of all, this concerns residents of large cities. I know for sure that you have about one week left to make at least some choice.. In early January, the Russian authorities will close the borders for men, then they will declare a state of war," he said.

Reznikov added that after the introduction of martial law in Russia, another wave of mobilization will begin. Also, the borders for men of military age will be closed in Belarus.

“I do not urge you to take my word for it, I want you to ask yourself just one question and honestly answer it: when you go to war, where you can die or become crippled for life, what exactly will you fight for? Personally you," he noted.

Reznikov also talked about the losses that Russia has suffered since the beginning of the war and the responsibility that awaits war criminals.

Earlier, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, said that Russia was planning a new mobilization from January 5, since the Russian army lacked manpower.

