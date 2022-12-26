Russian dictator has a year of bad luck - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wrote in a Financial Times column that 2022 was a year of hard setbacks for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
According to Stoltenberg, Putin made two big strategic mistakes by launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The NATO Secretary General illustrated his conclusions with eloquent figures: tens of thousands of Russian servicemen were wounded and killed; about 1 million people left Russia, and the country itself became noticeably poorer and more isolated than before the invasion of Ukraine.
Putin's second mistake, according to Stoltenberg, was that he underestimated the unity of NATO.
