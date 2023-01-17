Russia has hundreds of Kh-22 missiles. What does it take to knock them down

07:36 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On January 14, Russia launched missiles into various regions of Ukraine and, first of all, aimed at critical infrastructure facilities. One of the Kh-22 missiles, hundreds of which are in service in the Russian Federation and which Ukraine has nothing to shoot down yet, hit a residential building in the Dnieper.

"This is yet another crime of the Russians against the Ukrainian people, which is already being called the genocide of the Ukrainian people, for which there will definitely be retribution in international legal institutions," Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said at a briefing at Media Center Ukraine.

He noted that the Russians launched X-22 missiles, there were 5 of them. The missile that hit the house in the Dnieper was launched from the Kursk region. The rest - Kh-101, Kh-555 and Caliber, also Kh-59 guided air missiles, were launched from the Sea of Azov region. Of the 38 missiles launched, 25 were destroyed during the January 15 attack. He also stressed that Ukraine does not have the means to shoot down Kh-22 missiles.

“I note that we have been talking about this for several days now that the X-22 guided missiles cannot be shot down with the means that we have in service, despite the fact that somewhere in May there were reports, or maybe somewhere erroneously there were reports from certain military authorities on the ground. It is clear that missile attacks for Ukraine in May, in the spring - this was something that no one encountered, it was necessary to identify the type of missiles, so there were 2-3 messages about the downed Kh-22 missile, including even on the command page (Air forces - ed.), because such a report went from below. That's actually all you need to know about whether we shoot down or not shoot down," Ignat explained.

He recalled that according to the Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Nikolai Oleshchuk, more than 210 missiles of this type have been launched on the territory of the state since February 24.. Ignat stressed that not a single missile was destroyed.

"They may have fallen on their own somewhere, not reaching, they fell on their own, because it is clear that the weapons are outdated and a lot depends on their storage, how efficiently they can work, and many of these missiles simply fell in the fields, not reaching their goals. Perhaps this is how they got into the statistics of those shot down," he added.

He also added that Russia has not given up trying to destroy Ukraine's critical infrastructure. Today there are also ships that are carriers of Caliber missiles and are located in the Black Sea. There is also a certain activity of aviation on the territory of Belarus, where the military of the Russian Federation announced training.

"Aviation activity in the East of the country is somewhat reduced today, because weather conditions affect it. But on the eve of the aviation worked vividly, because in the East, where our fortress Bakhmut heroically stands with our defenders, there were fierce battles, and support for enemy aviation was serious, as well as our support for Air Force aviation and army aviation, that is, Mi-8 helicopters, Mi-24s work every day, striking at the positions of the occupiers," the command spokesman said.

What is known about the Kh-22 missiles and how they can be shot down

Yuri Ignat said that Russia has hundreds of Kh-22 missiles in service, which were also in service in Ukraine.

"We transferred debts for gas to the Russians. Tu-22M3 aircraft, as well as missiles along with them, were also disposed of, cut into scrap metal, some were given away, some were cut. The fate of those missiles is such that they actually return to Ukraine. This has also become such a meme on Russian public pages that we are returning to you. That's actually all you need to know about the bloodthirstiness of the Russians, about their fraternal relations with us, etc.. Unfortunately, they have these missiles, and they have been using these missiles since the beginning of the war against Ukraine on February 24," the Air Force Command spokesman said.

He said that Western systems can shoot down ballistic targets.