Putin has plans for the anniversary of the full-scale invasion - expert

11:38 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The aggressor may become more active at the front against the backdrop of weapons for Ukraine announced at the last Ramstein.



This was stated in an interview with the media by military expert Vladislav Seleznev..



According to him, Putin's army will try to advance due to the fact that in the future the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be strengthened with weapons, equipment and ammunition.

"At this time, Putin's army is acting on the principle of reconnaissance in force, trying to attack our positions on four sectors of the front - Limansky, Avdeevsky, Bakhmutsky and Ugledarsky. Putin's generals act within their competencies and capabilities, that is, the resources that they have, and at the same time they try to work ahead of the curve - to seize the initiative," the expert explained.

Seleznev said that Ukrainians would soon witness a large-scale counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and before that, Russia would attack. The most dangerous directions are east, south and the direction to Kyiv from the north.



Also, a military expert called Putin a symbolist who believes in dates. Therefore, by the anniversary of the start of the big war, the president of the Russian Federation will try to get some kind of territorial military achievements.