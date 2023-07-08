Türkiye supports Ukraine's membership in NATO - Erdogan said

10:07 08 July Kyiv, Ukraine

During an international tour, Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. After the meeting of the heads of state, on Friday, July 7, they held a joint press conference. During the conference, Erdogan stated that he supports Ukraine's entry into the North Atlantic Alliance.

"Ukraine deserves NATO membership. And I want to emphasize one point again in your presence: no one will lose in creating a just world," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader stressed that since the annexation of Crimea, his country has stood for the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"From annexation, contrary to international law to this day, we declare our support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. One of the important reasons why we are confident about the future of Ukraine is that the Crimean Tatars are fighting hard for the freedom of their country," Erdogan said.

The Turkish President also called for the grain agreement to be extended after July 17, when it expires.

Erdogan also said that Turkey would help Ukraine "get back on its feet."

"Our construction companies, which are the leaders of this market in Ukraine, will help our Ukrainian friends in restoring the country," the Turkish president stressed.

Recall that the Turkish authorities continue the dialogue with Ukraine and Russia to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which ends on July 17.