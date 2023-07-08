Türkiye supports Ukraine's membership in NATO - Erdogan said

During an international tour, Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. After the meeting of the heads of state, on Friday, July 7, they held a joint press conference. During the conference, Erdogan stated that he supports Ukraine's entry into the North Atlantic Alliance.
The Turkish leader stressed that since the annexation of Crimea, his country has stood for the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
The Turkish President also called for the grain agreement to be extended after July 17, when it expires.
Erdogan also said that Turkey would help Ukraine "get back on its feet."
Recall that the Turkish authorities continue the dialogue with Ukraine and Russia to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which ends on July 17.
