Turkey may send floating power plants to Ukraine

18:28 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ukrainian company Ukrenergo and the Turkish shipbuilding operator Karpowership are negotiating the supply of floating power plants.

This was reported by a top manager of the company to the Nikkei edition.

“We are discussing with the leadership of the Odessa region and the Ukrainian company Ukrenergo the placement of three power plants with a total capacity of 300 megawatts near Odessa,” said Zeynep Kharezi, member of the board of Karpowership for commercial operations.

According to her, now the parties will agree on technical and commercial aspects, as well as security issues.. Kharezi did not rule out that the implementation of the project would require the support and mediation of the UN, by analogy with the "grain deal".



After receiving all the permits and approval of the agreements, Karpowership is ready to deploy floating power plants “in three weeks”. At full capacity, they are capable of providing energy to up to a million subscribers.



Problems with electricity supply in Ukraine began after a series of Russian missile attacks on critical infrastructure. Thus, the Kremlin wants to force Kyiv to negotiate and force it to refuse to liberate the occupied territories.



The day before, Ukrenergo said that as a result of "seven waves of missile strikes" that began on October 10, all major hydro and thermal power plants in the country were damaged. As a result, entire regions remain without electricity, water and heat. Emergency power outages have been introduced throughout Ukraine.



Karpowership is the flagship company of the Turkish holding Karadeniz Holding. It has 36 floating power plants that can generate electricity using diesel, fuel oil or natural gas. Basically, these thermal power plants are focused on countries with insufficiently developed infrastructure, as well as for use in emergency situations after natural disasters or accidents.



Karpowership stations operate in the Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Lebanon, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Zambia and Cuba. The company is also negotiating the deployment of up to eight ships in four European countries in the winter of 2023.





