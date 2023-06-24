Alarm in Rostov-on-Don. Troops of PMC Wagner entered the city - social networks

08:10 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The events taking place today in Russian Rostov-on-Don are similar to the beginning of a civil war within a military power. Since night, military equipment and soldiers of PMC Wagner filled the streets of the city. The building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District is cordoned off. The population publishes numerous photos and videos of military equipment and armed servicemen on social networks.

The Governor of the Rostov Region Vasily Golubev urged people not to leave their homes unnecessarily.

"The current situation requires the maximum concentration of all forces to maintain order. Law enforcement agencies are doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of residents of the area.. I ask everyone to remain calm and not to leave the house unnecessarily," Golubev said.

Earlier, the leader of the PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, published a voice message in which he stated that his fighters crossed the state border of the Russian Federation "in all places" and are now entering Rostov.

"At the moment, we have crossed the state border in all places. The border guards went out to meet and hugged our fighters. Now we are entering Rostov," Prigogine said.

He also added that conscripts were thrown against the "Wagnerites", who step aside.

"Let's move on. If someone gets in the way, we will destroy all. We are going to the end," Prigogine stressed.

The head of the PMC also assures that the border guards "embrace with his fighters". However, there are no photos or videos of hugs.

Subsequently, a large number of photos and videos of military equipment on the streets of the city appeared on social networks.

In addition, Prigozhin said that Valery Gerasimov, the General Staff of the Russian Revolutionary Federation, gave the command to open fire from aircraft on Wagner columns mixed with civilian vehicles.. However, the pilots refused to obey the order.

Recall, Prigozhin said that his mercenaries shot down two helicopters of the Russian Defense Ministry.