Report from the front: APU hit 9 command posts of the occupiers

09:44 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks, and also hit 9 command posts and 7 concentration areas of the invaders.



This was reported to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 1 air and 5 missile strikes, made more than 40 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.



Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repulsed the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Novoselovskoe, Stelmakhivka, Ploshchanka, Nevskoe and Chervonopopovka in the Luhansk region and Vesele, Yakovlevka, Soledar, Bakhmutskoe, Podgorodne, Bakhmut, Kurdyumovka, Mayorsk, Vodyanoye, Krasnogorovka and Maryinka in the Donetsk region.



In the Seversk direction, enemy shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Vintorovka, Manukhovka, Ryzhevka and Vorozhba in the Sumy region.



In the Slobozhansky direction , the areas of the settlements of Strelechya, Staritsa, Zemlyanka, Ustinovka, Olkhovatka, Chugunovka, Novomlinsk and Kamenka of the Kharkov region were subjected to mortar and artillery shelling.



In the Kupyansky and Limansky directions, the enemy inflicted fire damage on the areas of more than 25 settlements. Among them are Dvurechnaya, Kislovka, Kotlyarovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhovka, Ploschanka, Dibrova and Chervonopopovka in the Lugansk region and Yampolovka and Torskoye in the Donetsk region.



On the Bakhmut and Avdeevsky directions , the enemy fired at the positions of our troops in areas of more than 20 settlements. In particular, these are Spirnoe, Berestovoe, Yakovlevka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Experienced, Ozaryanovka, New York, Avdeevka, Krasnogorovka and Maryinka of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlovsky direction , Vuhledar, Velyka Novoselka and Vremenka of the Donetsk region were exposed to fire.



More than 25 settlements were shelled in the Zaporozhye direction. Among them are Gulyaipole, Krasnoe, Stepnoe, Maly Shcherbaki, Shcherbaki and Charivne of the Zaporozhye region and Nikopol - Dnepropetrovsk.



In the Kherson direction , the enemy continues shelling settlements along the right bank of the Dnieper River. The civil infrastructure of the settlements Respublikanets, Tyaginka, Zelenovka, Inzhenernoye, Antonovka, Sadovoe and Velikanske of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson suffered.



The enemy continues to suffer losses. So, in the city of Starobelsk, Luhansk region, about 50 seriously wounded enemy servicemen have recently been delivered to a military hospital equipped by the occupiers.. In the city of Gorlovka, Donetsk region, due to the lack of donated blood, all employees of medical institutions were obliged to donate blood in accordance with the schedule.



Aviation of the Defense Forces over the past 24 hours inflicted 5 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and weapons and military equipment of the occupiers. And the missilemen and artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 9 command posts, 2 areas of concentration of manpower and 2 other important enemy targets.