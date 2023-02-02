Report from the front: Russian attacks repulsed in 14 settlements

08:38 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled the attacks of Russian terrorists in the areas of 14 settlements.



This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its morning summary published on Facebook.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 6 missile attacks, 4 of them on the civilian infrastructure of the settlements of Slovyansk, Kramatorsk and Druzhkovka in the Donetsk region, as well as 4 air strikes. He carried out 73 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. Civilians died from enemy strikes. The threat of Russian air and missile strikes remains throughout Ukraine.

The enemy is actively conducting reconnaissance, preparing for an offensive in some areas. Despite heavy losses, it continues to attempt offensive operations in the Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky and Novopavlovsky directions.



Over the past day, our soldiers repulsed the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Novoselovskoe, Ploshchanka, Nevskoe, Chervonopopovka, Dibrova, Kuzmino and Belogorovka in the Luhansk region and Spirnoe, Belogorovka, Vasyukovka, Blagodatnoe, Krasnaya Gora, Bakhmut and Klescheevka in the Donetsk region.



No enemy offensive groupings were found in the Volyn, Polessky, Seversky and Slobozhansky directions. The invaders fired at the areas of the settlements of Klyusy and Elino of the Chernihiv region; Ant, Katerynivka, Volkovka, Aleksandrovka and Volfino - Sumy and Veterinary, Strelechye, Deep, Green, Neskuchnoye, Ternovaya, Ogirtsevo, Staritsa, Volchansk and Budarki in the Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery at the areas of the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Sinkovka, Ivanovka, Kupyansk, Kislovka, Kotlyarovka, Tabaevka, Krokhmalnoye, Peschanoe of the Kharkov region and Novoselovskoye and Stelmahovka - Luhansk.



In the Limansky direction , Novoegorovka, Nevskoye and Dibrova in the Luhansk region and Terny and Serebryanka in the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.



In the Bakhmut direction , Verkhnekamenskoe, Controversial, Belogorovka, Veseloe, Paraskovievka, Bakhmut, Ivanovskoye, Predtechino, Stupochki, Druzhba and New York in the Donetsk region were exposed to fire.



In the Avdeevka direction , Severnoye, Avdeevka, Pervomayskoye, Nevelskoye, Krasnogorovka, Georgievka, Maryinka, Pobeda and Novomikhailovka fell under enemy fire.



In the Novopavlovsk direction , Vuhledar, Bogoyavlenka, Novoukrainka, Prechistovka, Velyka Novoselka and Neskuchnoye of the Donetsk region were subjected to artillery shelling.



In the Zaporozhye direction, the enemy shelled more than 20 settlements. In particular, the settlements of Vremovka in the Donetsk region and Poltavka, Malinovka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Orekhov and Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye region.



In the Kherson direction , Berislav, Antonovka and Kherson, as well as Dmitrovka in the Nikolaev region, were subjected to artillery shelling.

"The enemy continues to impose Russian citizenship on citizens of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region. In the city of Gorlovka, coercive measures are continued to obtain new certificates for drivers according to the Russian standard, which is impossible in the absence of a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation. The invaders set a deadline for employees of transport enterprises until May 1, 2023. Those who do not comply with the requirements will be fired," the General Staff notes.

Over the past 24 hours, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit a command post, 3 enemy manpower concentration areas and a fuel and lubricants depot.