Report from the front: the Russians launched an offensive in 4 directions

09:33 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian troops continue to focus their efforts on the offensive in the Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky and Zaporozhye directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning report on Tuesday, December 13.



It was indicated that in all other directions the enemy is trying to restrain the actions of the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and civilian objects along the entire line of collision, and carrying out engineering equipment of defense lines and positions.



So, over the past day, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of invaders in the areas of the settlements of Novoselovskoe, Stelmakhivka, Novoegorovka, Makeevka, Chervonopopovka and Belogorovka in the Luhansk region and Verkhnekamenskoe, Soledar, Yakovlevka, Bakhmutskoe, Bakhmut, Kleschievka, Kurdyumovka, Mayorsk, Avdeevka and Maryinka in the Donetsk region .



During the day, the enemy launched seven missile strikes, five of which - on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Konstantinovka, Donetsk region, and also carried out 79 attacks from the MLRS, including on the city of Kherson