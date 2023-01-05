Summary of the General Staff: Rashists are trying to advance in two directions of the front

19:36 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The troops of the Russian Federation are trying to completely capture the Donetsk region in the Bakhmut and Liman directions. They are also unsuccessfully trying to improve the tactical situation in the Kupyansky and Avdeevsky directions. On Novopavlovsky, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson - they are defending themselves.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its evening summary on Thursday, January 5.



In addition, the Russians launched eight air strikes and carried out more than 10 attacks with MLRS.



Volynskoye, Polesskoye, Severskoye and Slobozhansky directions

There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.



Slobozhansky direction

The districts of Staritsa, Ogurtsovoe, Volchansk, Ustinovka and Figolovka of the Kharkov region fell under enemy fire.



Kupyanskoye direction

Dvurechnaya, Olshana, Kupyansk, Kislovka, Kotlyarovka, Starch and Berestovoe in the Kharkiv region and Novoselovskoe and Stelmakhovka in the Luhansk region were exposed to fire.



Liman direction

Shelling was recorded in Makiivka, Ploshchadka, Kuzmino and Dibrov in the Luhansk region.



Bakhmut direction

The enemy shelled Disputed, Berestovo, Belogorovka, Vesele, Soledar, Krasnaya Gora, Bakhmut, Belaya Gora, Kurdyumovka, Dilievka, Severnoye, Mayorsk and New York in the Donetsk region.



Avdeevskoe direction

Avdeevka, Nevelskoye, Maryinka and Novomikhailovka of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.



Novopavlovsk direction

The Russians shelled Nikolskoe, Vuhledar and Prechistovka in the Donetsk region.



Zaporozhye direction

The areas of the settlements of Zelenoe Pole and Novopol of the Donetsk region came under artillery fire; Gulyaipole, Zheleznodorozhnoe, Volshebnoe, Shcherbaki and Stepne in the Zaporozhye region and Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region.



Kherson direction

Occupiers continue terror against civilians. Artillery attacks affected civilian infrastructure and civilians in Chernobaevka and Kherson.



Successes of Ukrainian fighters



The General Staff also reports that Ukrainian aviation during January 5 delivered 15 strikes against the enemy's concentration areas, as well as 3 strikes against the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.



Ukrainian soldiers shot down enemy Su-25 aircraft and Mi-8 helicopter. The units of the missile troops and artillery of the defense forces carried out a fiery defeat of the area of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the Russians.