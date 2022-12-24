Summary of the General Staff on the 279th day of the war

08:52 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Objects in the areas of the settlements of Spirnoye, Belogorovka, Yakovlevka, Soledar, Bakhmutskoye, Bakhmut, Opytnoe, Avdeevka, Krasnogorovka, Kurakhovo, Nevelsk, Maryinka and Novomikhailovka of the Donetsk region were subjected to fire damage from tanks and artillery, airstrikes were inflicted in the Avdeevka area.



On the Novopavlovsk and Zaporozhye directions, the occupiers are conducting defensive operations. Enemy tank and artillery attacks were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Velyka Novoselka, Bogoyavlenka, Vuhledar, Prechistovka, Zolotaya Niva, Neskuchnoe and Novopol of the Donetsk region and Olhivske, Zagornoe, Orekhov, Novoandreevka and Maly Shcherbaki in Zaporozhye. The enemy also launched airstrikes in the areas of Ugledar, Olgovsky and Stepnoy.



In the Kherson direction, the area of the settlement of Kizomys was subjected to fire damage from rocket artillery. The enemy does not stop shelling the units of our troops and settlements on the right bank of the Dnieper River, including the city of Kherson.



During the current day, Ukrainian aviation delivered 15 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 strikes on the positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.



Over the past day, the Defense Forces shot down 3 UAVs of the Orlan-10 type. The rocket and artillery units hit the artillery system and one other important object of the occupiers.