Sunak instructed to check which combat aircraft the UK can transfer to Ukraine

19:12 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Britain is evaluating the possibility of sending fighter jets to Ukraine to help in the war against Russia. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has instructed Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to look into what aircraft the country could provide to Ukraine.



This was announced by the representative of the British Prime Minister Max Blaine, reports Bloomberg.



According to him, this is a long-term solution, the UK does not plan to send Typhoon jets to Ukraine in the near future.



Blaine also noted that it takes five years to train British pilots to operate "complex" equipment, but added that instructors will look for ways to reduce that time for Ukrainian pilots as much as possible.



The agency notes that the words of the press secretary of the British prime minister are the clearest evidence that London is seriously considering joining Ukraine's biggest request in the war almost a year after the Russian invasion.



Speaking to British lawmakers on February 8, Zelensky presented the speaker of the House of Commons with a Ukrainian pilot's helmet and called for planes.