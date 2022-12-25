Sunak to announce major new military aid package for Ukraine

10:53 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Latvia will host a 10-nation Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) meeting at which British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce a major new military aid package to Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the British government.

"President Zelensky will also speak at the meeting within the framework of the JEF, which brings together the leaders of Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and the UK," the message says.

At the meeting, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will urge the group to continue strong military support for Ukraine in 2023 and announce a major new security package for Ukraine that will include several hundred thousand artillery shells totaling around £250m.

"This will ensure a continuous supply of critical artillery ammunition to Ukraine throughout 2023," the British government said.

The leaders of the JEF countries will also discuss the defense capabilities needed by the Ukrainian forces, including further air defense.



Earlier, the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office reported that the UK is providing Ukraine with a new military assistance package that provides support for air defense.