The court arrested Yanukovych in absentia again

07:39 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The court chose in absentia a measure of restraint for former fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych in the form of detention.



Back in November 2021, the SBI completed an investigation into the crimes of Yanukovych and other ninth officials during protests in 2014. Investigators found that due to the actions of this organized group, 76 Ukrainians died and more than 800 people received injuries of varying severity during this period alone.



At present, a preventive measure in the form of detention has been chosen in absentia against all 10 suspects.



The judge also set a deadline for the defense party to familiarize themselves with the materials of the pre-trial investigation, after which the indictment will be sent to court.



Earlier, Yanukovych was chosen as a measure of restraint in the form of detention in cases of usurpation of power, according to the Kharkiv agreements.

What is known about the revolution of dignity

In late 2013 and early 2014, Ukraine was engulfed in mass protests, which were called the Revolution of Dignity.. They led to a change of power and the flight abroad of the then President Viktor Yanukovych and his associates. The events culminated in a mass confrontation on the Maidan in Kyiv on February 18-20, 2014, in which 107 protesters and 13 policemen were killed.



The GPU announced suspicions of involvement in the murders on Maidan 66 persons, 46 of whom are wanted. Basically, the accusations of executions were brought against the employees of the now disbanded special unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs "Berkut".



In addition, Viktor Yanukovych, his eldest son Oleksandr, ex-premier Mykola Azarov, ex-chairman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Vitaly Zakharchenko, ex-prosecutor Viktor Pshonka and his son Artyom and others have been charged with organizing crimes. Most of them are now hiding in Russia. In total, more than 4.7 thousand crimes against participants in the Revolution of Dignity are being investigated in all cities of Ukraine.





