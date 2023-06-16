The court arrested the property of the former deputy of the Opposition Platform for Life in the Kherson region

18:33 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The court arrested the property of a former deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, who headed the "Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries" in the temporarily occupied territory.



According to a report by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on May 31, the assets of the traitor and his family were valued at a total of 500 million hryvnia.



About 400 properties, including 350 land plots with a total area of more than 1,200 hectares in southern Ukraine, were legally blocked. In addition, dozens of vehicles, 15 bank accounts, as well as corporate rights in 5 agricultural companies and 3 trademarks were arrested.



According to the investigation, the former deputy was a member of the banned party Opposition Platform for Life and supported the Russian invaders after the capture of part of the Kherson region. As a sign of "loyalty", he was appointed head of the occupation administration and the "interdepartmental commission for control over the transport of agricultural products" created by the aggressor. In this position, he participated in the looting of the property of farmers and the illegal export of grain to Russia..



The SBU charged him under two articles: collaboration and high treason committed under martial law. For these crimes, he faces life imprisonment.



Currently, the defendant is hiding from justice in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. His corporate rights, trademarks and bank accounts have already been transferred to the National Agency of Ukraine for the identification, search and asset management (ARMA).