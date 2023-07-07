The court arrested additional assets of Medvedchuk and Marchenko

17:44 22 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The SBU managed to expose another scheme for the legalization of Russian money in Ukraine aimed at financing anti-Ukrainian activities. At the initiative of the SBU, additional assets of Putin's godfather Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko, who were controlled from Russia, were arrested.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU.

By a court decision, arrest was imposed, including on:

• corporate rights of an LLC with an authorized capital of UAH 38 million;

• bank accounts for UAH 1.3 million;

• two land plots with an area of 3 and 5 ha;

• premises of two hotel complexes with an area of 4.5 and 2.4 thousand. square meters.

According to the investigation, the beneficial owners of these assets are a citizen of the Russian Federation, Medvedchuk and his wife.

"The corresponding decision of the court was made based on the materials of the Security Service, which documents and exposes schemes for legalizing Russian money in Ukraine aimed at financing anti-Ukrainian activities.. The scheme was to transfer funds from Russian banks to an LLC registered in Ukraine, owned by a citizen of the Russian Federation," the SBU said.

It was established that the money came under the guise of needs for the maintenance and payment of rent for two hotel complexes located in Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions, through a number of Ukrainian companies owned by Marchenko.



During the pre-trial investigation, the SBU obtained unconditional evidence that they were controlled directly from Russia, and established the entire list of these Russian entities.



Investigations are ongoing. Pre-trial investigation is carried out according to. 1 st. 110-2 (financing of actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, changing the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine) and Part 2 of Art.. 209 (legalization of property obtained by criminal means) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.