Russia's strategy to destroy Ukraine's critical infrastructure is not as effective - intelligence

09:49 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

British intelligence believes that the Russian Federation has problems with the effectiveness of the strategy of strikes against the critical infrastructure of Ukraine.



This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense on Thursday.

"Starting from October 2022, Russia has repeatedly attacked the electricity distribution network of Ukraine, primarily with cruise missiles.. This is probably the first example of Russia's attempt to implement the concept of a strategic operation to destroy critical targets, which serves as a key component of the military doctrine it has adopted in recent years.



As conceived by Russia, the concept involves the use of long-range missiles to strike at the critical national infrastructure of an enemy state, and not at its armed forces, in order to demoralize the population and, ultimately, force the country's leadership to capitulate.



Russian strikes continue to cause power shortages, leading to indiscriminate, widespread humanitarian suffering across Ukraine, the brief notes.



However, the effectiveness of this strategy is probably not that high, since Russia has already spent a significant part of its usable missiles against tactical targets.



In addition, since Ukraine successfully mobilized during the nine months of the war, the material and psychological effect of this operation is likely to be less than if it had been deployed in the initial period of the war, British intelligence noted.