G7 countries plan to impose sanctions against China, North Korea and Iran - sources

G7 members are considering imposing sanctions on companies from China, North Korea and Iran that are likely to provide Russia with military goods.



On Wednesday, February 8, according to Bloomberg, citing sources.



According to the publication, the goal of the G7 countries is to agree on such a package of sanctions by February 24 - the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



At the same time, according to Bloomberg sources, these restrictions are still at the formation stage, and the actions that the G7 states will take may be different.



The publication adds that the companies that may be included in the list are also at the stage of approval.



The US National Security Council refused to provide the publication with any information on this issue.