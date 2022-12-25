NATO countries urgently need to increase arms production - Kuleba

14:43 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

NATO countries urgently need to increase the production of weapons. Without this, Ukraine simply cannot win the war. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said this before the meeting of the ministers of the alliance this week in an interview with the American publication Politico.



According to Kuleba, "there are countries in the world that have what Ukraine needs, but which are not going to sell it in sufficient quantities for political reasons."

"Instead of counting on them and spending months trying to convince them, production should be up and running to.... we have not become dependent on the whims of third countries that have things in stock but are unwilling to share them," he said.. Kuleba.

He added that the last time he was at a meeting of NATO ministers, he came with three words: weapons, weapons and weapons.

"This time, although this request remains absolutely acute, I am concretizing it by saying that we need air defense, tanks and production lines," the minister said.

Asked about those who would like Ukraine to consider talks with Russia, the minister said reports of pressure are exaggerated.

“I must say that this idea of soft pressure on Ukraine is largely exaggerated.. I wouldn't say it doesn't exist, but it hasn't taken shape - not even gentle pressure.. I would call it just a discussion of what will happen next, when we are going to deal with this together," Kuleba said.

Kuleba also touched upon Ukraine's problematic relations with neighboring Hungary. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, he said, "plays his own game with the European Union and sometimes uses Ukraine as a hostage of these relations."



NATO ministers are set to hold talks on Tuesday and Wednesday, 29 and 30 November, in Bucharest, with the agenda expected to include how best to support Ukraine.