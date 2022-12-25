NATO countries urgently need to increase arms production - Kuleba

NATO countries urgently need to increase the production of weapons. Without this, Ukraine simply cannot win the war. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said this before the meeting of the ministers of the alliance this week in an interview with the American publication Politico.
According to Kuleba, "there are countries in the world that have what Ukraine needs, but which are not going to sell it in sufficient quantities for political reasons."
He added that the last time he was at a meeting of NATO ministers, he came with three words: weapons, weapons and weapons.
Asked about those who would like Ukraine to consider talks with Russia, the minister said reports of pressure are exaggerated.
Kuleba also touched upon Ukraine's problematic relations with neighboring Hungary. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, he said, "plays his own game with the European Union and sometimes uses Ukraine as a hostage of these relations."
NATO ministers are set to hold talks on Tuesday and Wednesday, 29 and 30 November, in Bucharest, with the agenda expected to include how best to support Ukraine.
