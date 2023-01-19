Terrorist country began to threaten Western countries

16:43 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Kremlin is threatening the West with "taking the conflict to a new level" if Ukraine receives weapons to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation.



This was stated at a briefing on Thursday, January 19, by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, reports the Russian pro-government news agency.



He also assured that even discussions about such supplies are "extremely dangerous."

"This will mean bringing the conflict to a new qualitative level, which will not bode well in terms of global and European security," says a representative of the current ruling regime of the Russian Federation.

Peskov assures that "in itself, the discussion about the permissibility of supplying Ukraine with weapons that will allow strikes on Russian territory ... potentially extremely dangerous."

"Although Ukraine already has weapons, with the help of which it constantly strikes on Russian territory on a daily basis, I mean our new regions (annexed territories of Ukraine - ed.)," he said.

Peskov added that the reaction of Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov to such reports reflects Russia's position on this issue.