The aggressor country accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine of a missile attack on the Dnieper

13:43 16 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Kremlin has denied accusations against Russia in connection with a missile attack on a residential building in the city of Dnipro.

This was stated by the speaker of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov on Monday, January 16.

He once again repeated the blatant lie that the Russian aggressors allegedly do not strike at residential buildings or social infrastructure facilities.
 
"The strikes are carried out on military targets, either obvious or disguised. You yourself saw the conclusions of some representatives of the Ukrainian side, which said that this tragedy (in Dnipro - ed.) was the result of the action of air defense counter-missiles," the Kremlin speaker said.