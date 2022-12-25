Stoltenberg commented on the strikes on the territory of Russia

17:43 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Russian attacks on its cities and critical infrastructure.

It is reported by Bloomberg.

Stoltenberg made this statement in response to a question about recent strikes on Russian territory.

Stoltenberg added that NATO must be ready for a difficult relationship with Russia for a long time.
 
"When this war ends, it does not mean that we will return to some kind of good or normal relationship with Russia," he said.